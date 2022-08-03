OnePlus 10T 5G Launch LIVE Updates: OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 10T today globally. The phone is the latest in the 10-series of flagship devices and is expected to be the most powerful OnePlus yet. OnePlus has already shared a lot of information on the phone, including the fact that it will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Before the launch event, the unboxing video of the OnePlus 10T titled ” Embargoes are overrated” is out in the wild, revealing what’s inside the box and the handset itself. This unboxing video contains a Moonstone black colour variant of the OnePlus 10T, but buyers will also have an option of Jade Green colour. The phone will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 8+ Gen 1 SoC will be paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

