OnePlus 10T 5G Launch LIVE Updates: OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 10T today globally. The phone is the latest in the 10-series of flagship devices and is expected to be the most powerful OnePlus yet. OnePlus has already shared a lot of information on the phone, including the fact that it will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Before the launch event, the unboxing video of the OnePlus 10T titled ” Embargoes are overrated” is out in the wild, revealing what’s inside the box and the handset itself. This unboxing video contains a Moonstone black colour variant of the OnePlus 10T, but buyers will also have an option of Jade Green colour. The phone will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 8+ Gen 1 SoC will be paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

  • 4:34 PM IST

    OnePlus 10T launch LIVE: The new OnePlus10T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 Processor and 150W SuperVOOC will shortly be launched. Those who are interested can place a pre-order on the company’s official website before the launch.

  • 3:32 PM IST

    OnePlus 10T Price: Any guesses?

  • 2:58 PM IST


    OnePlus 10T Launch LIVE Updates: How to watch launch LIVE

    The OnePlus 10T 5G launch event will take place at 10AM in New York. According to Indian time, the launch event will start at 7:30PM IST. The event will be streamed live on OnePlus’ website and official YouTube channel.

  • 2:46 PM IST

    OnePlus 10T Launch LIVE Updates: OnePlus 10T to come with 150W fast charging

    The OnePlus 10T is set to feature 150W fast charging which OnePlus claims can offer ‘a day’s power in 10 minutes.’

  • 2:44 PM IST

    OnePlus 10T Launch LIVE Updates: OnePlus 10T display details

    The phone will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 8+ Gen 1 SoC will be paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

  • 2:43 PM IST

    OnePlus 10T launch LIVE Updates: OnePlus 10T specifications leaked

    Complete specifications for the OnePlus 10T have been leaked ahead of the launch event this evening. The leaks come from Twitter tipster Yogesh Brar who has a good track record of revealing phone specifications ahead of launch.