MacBook Pro 2023, Mac Mini Update With M3 Chips Likely To Be Launched in 2024

New Delhi: American technology giant Apple is likely to launch a new Mac mini and a MacBook Pro with M3 chips next year, Bloomberg reported. To recall, the MacBook Pro 2023 and a Mac Mini update have previously been reported to launch in October. According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman there is a delay in the M3 update launch of certain products. The company has been continuously expanding its Apple Silicon processors across its entire product line in leaps and bounds.

Gurman also noted that Apple may see slower engagement from third-party app developers for its high-end AR/VR headset, the Vision Pro. In the newsletter, Gurman said that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro along with the Mac Mini desktop updates will release later than previously expected.

According to Mark Gurman, there is great certainty that Apple will eventually introduce a version of the Mac mini with an M3 processor. But will not happen imminently but we will have to wait until next year to see it.

The rumours suggest that the launch of a new Mac mini with an M3 chip may not take place until the end of 2024. Mark Gurman believes that this will be the estimated date of its arrival on the market, at the earliest.

Here are some of the specifications:

The M3 chip will be based on TSMC’s 3nm processors

The M3 Clip is expected to arrive with speed and performance improvements over the 5nm M2 chip used in most current Apple products.

According to Gurman, the products that are listed to get the new, improved chip are also the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 24-inch iMac.

Gurman also said that the engagement of third-party app developers with the Apple Vision Pro will likely be slower.

Even though the success of the AR/VR headset depends a lot on these third-party apps, its high price range has kept it at bay from many potential customers.

Apple May Not Launch iPhone SE 4 in 2024: Report

Apple is reportedly no longer planning to launch a fourth-generation iPhone SE in 2024.

In a research note, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley said the device was expected to feature an Apple-designed 5G modem, but the plans appear to be delayed, reports MacRumors.

Apple has apparently been working on its own modem since at least 2018, and in 2019, purchased the entirety of Intel’s smartphone modem division to support these efforts.

However, analysts believe Qualcomm will continue to be Apple’s modem provider for both the iPhone SE and the iPhone 16 series into next year, as it appears Apple’s modem is not ready yet, according to the report.

In February, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the next iPhone SE would be similar to the normal iPhone 14, with a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and flat corners.

However, because the new iPhone SE has apparently been delayed, Apple’s plans for the smartphone may change in the future. According to Kuo and numerous other sources, the new iPhone SE will not be released until at least 2025, therefore the present model appears to be a safe buy for the time being, the report said.

Spotify Plans to Hike Price of Premium Plan by USD1 in US: Report

Music streaming giant Spotify is reportedly planning to increase its monthly subscription price by $1 in the US, as part of its effort to become consistently profitable. The price hike is expected to be announced next week for subscribers in the US, followed by similar increases in “dozens of markets globally in the coming months”, reports Variety.

The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Since 2011, Spotify hasn’t changed its $9.99-per-month ad-free Premium plan in the US. After the hike, users will need to pay $10.99 per month for the premium service. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has previously stated that the company is considering raising prices in the US in response to price rises by competitors such as Apple Music, according to the report.

“When our competitors are raising their prices, that is really good for us,” he said on the company’s third-quarter 2022 earnings call in October.

