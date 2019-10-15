New Delhi: Google is all set to launch its latest Pixel smartphone, called the Pixel 4, on Tuesday at a glittering event which is scheduled to take place at New York City. The event will begin at 10 AM local time, which is 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

At the event, called ‘Made by Google’, the company will also launch a variant, called the Pixel 4XL as well as a 5G version of the smartphone.

Made By Google: How and where to watch the live event?

As always, Google will live stream the event on its official YouTube channel. If you need a reminder, you can set one by navigating to Google’s official Twitter account and set a reminder to tune in to the event.

Or, follow this link to navigate directly to the aforementioned tweet. Here’s what it looks like:

Tomorrow, we’ll share a few new things #madebygoogle. Click below to set a reminder to tune in starting at 10am ET. https://t.co/n9jOyl0Yhj — Google (@Google) October 14, 2019

For any update on Twitter, you can also follow the #madebygoogle.

Google Pixel 4 and 4XL

Among various additional features that Pixel 4 is likely to have, is an additional telephoto lens on the rear. It will have a 5.7-inch screen and 2,800 mAH battery. The Pixel 4XL, meanwhile, will have a 6.3-inch screen and 3,700 mAH battery. Both smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. These will also have 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory and will be available in ‘Just Black,’ ‘Clearly White’ and ‘Oh so Orange’ colour schemes.

Besides these, Google is also expected to launch the Pixelbook Go laptop and the next generation of Pixel Buds at the event.