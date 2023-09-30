Home

Made By Google: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, And Google Pixel Watch 2 Launch On October 4; Details Inside

Made By Google Event will take place on October 4 and Google will host an in-person audience at the event’s New York City venue.

The “Made By Google" event is an annual showcase where the company introduces its latest products. (Image/Google)

Made By Google Event: Tech company Google’s “Made by Google” global event is going to be held on October 4. Earlier, the company made fun of the recently launched iPhone 15 series. In an advertising campaign named “Best Phone Forever”, Google talked about Apple’s event. Along with this, it has been claimed that “Apple devices are nervous about the launch of Pixel”. In the advertising video titled “Scary Story”, the iPhone tells the Pixel, “I am scared about my future. Your big launch event is about to happen. You are going to get all kinds of attention. People will talk about your AI features and design. Along with this, they will also compare, who has the best camera. Who has the best AI?”

Watch The Video Here

W8 for it. Meet #Pixel8 and Pixel 8 Pro live at #MadeByGoogle in 8️⃣ days and sign up for updates at the Google Store: https://t.co/JX9fWazolO pic.twitter.com/IVsllb9rm8 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 26, 2023

Made By Google

Google had, in August announced that its annual Pixel hardware event will be organised on October 4, in New York City. The “Made By Google” event is an annual showcase where the company introduces its latest products, with a particular focus on the flagship Pixel smartphones. On August 30, Google directly sent out event invitations to the media, confirming the upcoming event.

Google To Launch Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro And Google Pixel Watch 2

Google will launch Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Google Pixel Watch 2 on October 4. The company has confirmed that all three devices will be launched in India along with the global market.

The special thing is that till now Google had not launched any of its smartwatches in India. This will be Google’s first smartwatch in the country. The company has informed about the launch date by sharing a video on social media platform X.

Pixel 8 And Pixel 8 Pro Specifications

Display: The company can provide a 6.17-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate in both smartphones. The resolution of the display is expected to be 1440X3120 pixels.

Hardware and Software: For performance, a Tensor G3 processor can be provided in both phones. Both smartphones will work on the latest Android 14 operating system.

Battery: According to media reports, for power backup, the company can provide a 4,484 mAh battery for the Pixel 8 and a 4,950 mAh battery in the Pixel 8 Pro. Both phones will have support for fast wireless charging.

Camera: A triple camera setup can be found in both phones for photography. Pixel 8 can get a 50MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide sensor and time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. Whereas Pixel 8 Pro includes a 64MP primary camera + 64MP ultra-wide and 49MP telephoto camera.

Google Pixel Watch 2 Specifications

Display: According to media reports, the company can provide a 1.2-inch OLED display in the Google Pixel Watch 2, which will have a resolution of 384 x 384 pixels.

Hardware and Software: For performance, a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor can be given in the watch. The smartwatch will work on Wear OS 4.

Battery: For power backup, a 306mAh battery can be provided in Pixel Watch 2. It is being told in media reports that even with an always-on display enabled, the battery can provide power backup of more than 24 hours.

Made By Google Event; How And Where To Watch

Made By Google Event, the Google Pixel will take place on October 4, 2023, starting at 10AM ET / 7AM PT. Google will host an in-person audience at the event’s New York City venue. You can watch it on the live stream on Google’s website or YouTube channel.

