Xiaomi’s affordable smartphone Redmi Note 9 will be again made available for sale today. Users can buy this smartphone from the company’s website and Amazon India. The sale of Redmi Note 9 will start at 12 noon and some attractive offers can also be availed with it. As a special feature in the Made in India Redmi Note 9, users have been given quad rear camera setup with LED flash. Apart from this, the phone has a strong battery and powerful performance. With this starting price of Rs 11,999, you get amazing features such as 5 cameras, an excellent processor, and a strong battery. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale Today in India at 12 pm: Check Specifications, Price, Camera Features

Redmi Note 9 Offers

Talking about offers on Redmi Note 9, An instant discount of 5 percent or 1200 rupees is being given on purchasing the phone on EMI from Citibank’s credit card. Along with this, a 5 percent discount will be given on buying the phone from the cashback card of HSBC bank. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Flash Sale in India Today at 12 pm: Check Offers, Price, Specifications

It can also be purchased from Amazon India with no-cost EMI option. Cashback can also be availed over the phone with the help of select bank cards. Also Read - Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9, Featuring Quad Rear Camera, Launched in India

Redmi Note 9 Price

The Redmi Note 9 comes in three variants. Its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage costs Rs 11,999. At the same time, its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,499. Whereas, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the phone comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999.

Redmi Note 9 Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 has a 6.53-inch Full HD Plus display. The phone’s screen is coated with Corning Glass 5. This smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. This smartphone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11. Redmi Note 9 has a 5,020mAh battery and it supports 22.5W fast charge. The company has claimed that p2i nano-coating has been given in it, which will prevent accidental water spills. The phone comes with 22.5 W of fast charging and 9 W of reverse charging support. This phone is equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor and has all other standard connectivity options with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi Note 9 Camera

Redmi Note 9 has a 48MP primary camera, while 8MP ultra-wide angle, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor are present. For clicking beautiful selfies, the company has given a 13MP front camera.