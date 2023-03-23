Home

Madhav Sheth Steps Down as Realme India CEO, Michael Guo to Take Charge: Reports

Realme India head Madhav Sheth has reportedly stepped down from his position as the CEO.

Madhav Sheth to Step Down as Realme India CEO (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: Realme India head Madhav Sheth has reportedly stepped down from his position as the CEO. According to reports, Sheth will be replaced by Michael Gut as the new Realme India head. Apart from being the CEO of Realme India division, Sheth is also the Vice-President at Realme and President of the Realme International Business Group. It is not known yet whether he has quit from other positions as well.

Sheth has not yet confirmed the reports regarding his resignation.

Earlier, an IANS report quoting sources had reported that the company is all set to replace India business head Madhav Sheth with a top executive from its China-based headquarters. The report further added that the move, according to industry insiders, does not augur well for the company which cemented its position in a market which is highly competitive at the mass level, with Sheth, as its India business lead, became the sole face of the company within a short span of time.

Sheth, being a veteran in the field, clearly has a command over the local market dynamics — something that the upcoming Chinese executive may not have in his kitty.

Another worry for realme, according to industry insiders, is that a Chinese national at the helm may send negative signals to the Indian government which is already after Chinese-run businesses, especially smartphone vendors, which were allegedly involved in tax evasion running into thousands of crores.

All You Need To Know About Madhav Sheth:

Madhav Sheth is an award-winning global business leader with over 17 years of experience.

He spearheads the company’s strategy development, product engineering, business development, market operations and brand-building initiatives alongside others.

Sheth is fully responsible for realme’s overseas business operation, reporting directly to the founder and CEO of realme, Sky Li.

On May 4, 2018, realme was officially established by its founder Li and Sheth in India.

Sheth focused on the development of AIoT devices and smartphones for Indian consumers, with the goal of improving their lives by inventing fashionable and high-tech lifestyle smart products.

Under his leadership, realme India diversified into AIOT products with Smart TVs, Smart wearables and Smart hearables; strengthened mainline presence across the country with realme exclusive stores.

The company also enhanced ‘Make in India’ commitment with local manufacturing and exports to Nepal region, and popularised adoption of 5G-enabled smartphones.

Under Sheth’s leadership, realme emerged as the third biggest smartphone brand in India in Q1 2022, and the fastest growing major 5G brand globally in Q4 2021, clocking a 165 per cent growth in global 5G smartphone shipments.

The company climbed to the second slot for a second time, with a strong YoY growth of 24 per cent (highest among top five vendors) in Q2, 2022, as per IDC. It grew 2 per cent (on-quarter) in the third quarter last year, according to Counterpoint Research.

realme cemented its second position in the online channel with 23 per cent share with affordable model offerings in the C-series.

