New Delhi: None of the top five companies (with 89% market share) in Indian smartphone market are indigenous. The absence of Indian companies from the domestic market opens doors for local companies.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' call, tech firm FESSChain has decided to cater to the Indian smartphone demands by becoming self-reliant. It aims to boost the economy and create new jobs locally, thus also aligning with the Make in India programme.

The company is launching InBlock Mobiles – India's first blockchain-powered smartphone, in December 2020. A pre-Launch event will be held on 13th December at Hotel Radisson, Noida.

The InBlock will be entering the smartphone market initially with two handsets as the company is targeting budget and mid-range smartphone buyers. Later, it plans to expand to premium and budget premium segments as well.

This smartphone offering will be one of its kind as for the first time Indian buyers will get a smartphone with the benefits of blockchain technology.

Key features of the handsets:

• The smartphone will be based on Android OS core processor.

• The handsets will have AI, in-screen fingerprint, auto-focus camera.

• As per the company, the bills will be given on blockchain which will be immutable in nature.

• The company will offer Warranty Contract on the blockchain to guarantee their promises.

• One-stop access to digital assets trading exchanges/wallets and other such blockchain stuff on the go.

Additionally, the smartphone will come with a replacement warranty unlike other smartphone brands dealing in India.

Durga P Tripathi, Founder, FESSChain said, “It is high time that India ends its dependency on electronic export and via InBlock we are doing our bit towards the same in telecommunications sector. The blockchain integration in a smartphone will be groundbreaking in many aspects and we are committed to make it happen.”

About FESSChain

FESSChain is an Indian start-up currently building blockchain-based solutions in FinTech and Identity Management services. It was started in 2019 by CEO and Founder Durga P Tripathi with a vision to bring India on the map of global blockchain developments.