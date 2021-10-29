San Francisco: In a rebranding effort, Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday changed Facebook’s name to ‘Meta’ to represent a future beyond just its social network. “We’ve learned a lot from struggling with social issues and living under closed platforms, and now it is time to take everything that we’ve learned and help build the next chapter,” Zuckerberg said during a conference.Also Read - Instagram Adds New Feature, Allows Users To Share Links On Stories | Know How To Do It

Giving further details, Zuckerberg in his opening remark said privacy and safety need to be built into the metaverse. Also Read - Tesla Goes Past $1 Trillion Market Value For First Time Ever, Joins Elite Club Of Microsoft, Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook

The development comes at a time when Facebook continues to battle criticism over its market power and its content moderation practices. In the recent past, Facebook, which reports about 2.9 billion monthly users, has faced increasing scrutiny from global lawmakers and regulators. Also Read - Centre Defends New IT Rules, Urges Delhi HC to Dismiss Fresh Pleas of Facebook, WhatsApp

It must be noted that Zuckerberg over the period of time has increasingly been promoting the idea of Facebook, which has invested heavily in augmented and virtual reality.

Facebook in a statement said it would introduce a way for Oculus Quest users to use different 2D apps like Slack, Dropbox and Facebook while in this “Horizon Home” VR space.

The company said it was working on ways of customizing these with company logos and designs. Facebook further added in a statement that it would be bringing more work capabilities into consumer Quest devices.