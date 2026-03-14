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Mark Zuckerbergs Meta eyes biggest layoffs in company history with 15,000+ job cuts - Heres the reason why

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta eyes biggest layoffs in company history with 15,000+ job cuts – Here’s the reason why

Meta is reportedly planning its biggest layoffs ever, with more than 15,000 job cuts as Mark Zuckerberg shifts focus toward artificial intelligence investments and cost-cutting across the company.

Meta eyes biggest layoffs in company history

Social media company Meta Platforms, owned by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, plans to lay off more than 15,000 employees. Reports indicate that the decision, when finalized, will affect more than 20% of Meta’s employees worldwide.

Meta had approximately 78,880 employees around the world as of the fourth quarter of 2025. This means that over 15,000 job cuts would account for a sizable portion of Meta’s current staff. According to various reports citing anonymous sources, the social media company would conduct its largest layoff in history if it decides to go through with this decision.

The layoffs would also dwarf some of Meta’s previous cuts enacted last year when Zuckerberg announced a “year of efficiency” that resulted in job losses across several divisions. This development is just one example of how major tech companies are right-sizing their staff as automation and inflation cause major disruptions.

Big investments in AI causing increases in costs

Meta is investing billions of dollars into AI research and development, computing power, and data center infrastructure in an attempt to keep up with competitors such as OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. Meta has even poached former Google AI chief Jeff Dean to further its AI ambitions.

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According to recent reports, Meta will spend upwards of $150 billion on AI technology by 2030. This includes building advanced data centers to train AI models. These investments are beginning to weigh on Meta’s operating costs, forcing executives to find ways to reduce the company’s overall spending.

Meta has been hiring thousands of AI researchers and engineers over the past year, indicating that cuts will be focused on divisions unrelated to AI.

Also read: Massive job cuts by Meta, Amazon, and big US tech giants in 2026, THIS report shows surprising data

Meta moves away from the metaverse to focus on AI

Meta’s shift in focus can also be attributed to changes in long-term business goals. For years, Zuckerberg has been trying to push Meta’s vision of the metaverse, pouring billions of dollars into the Reality Labs division. Reality Labs is responsible for the majority of Meta’s VR and AR products. However, the department has consistently posted losses in the hundreds of millions, if not billions, for several years.

Instead, Zuckerberg is redirecting Meta’s focus toward AI products, generative AI, and AI-powered wearables. Meta believes these products will serve as the foundation for “the next computing platform.” Meta isn’t the only tech company to announce job cuts.

Meta Platforms joining list of tech companies laying off workers

As technology continues to evolve and change how we live our lives, it’s no surprise to see major companies cut employees that no longer fit within their vision. Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, Tesla, and thousands of smaller startups have also laid off workers over the past year.

Experts predict that AI will allow businesses to operate with fewer employees than before. Since AI can improve the efficiency of teams, businesses will no longer need large teams to maintain the same level of productivity.

What’s Next For Meta Platforms?

Rumors are swirling about the expected layoffs, but Meta hasn’t confirmed how many employees will be affected by the decision. However, reports state that “Meta teams have been told to plan for cuts.” If the layoffs happen, Meta will begin restructuring and reducing team sizes by the end of the year. Meta’s decision to lay off thousands of employees will help power its transition to an AI-first company.

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