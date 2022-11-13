Mastodon App: How to Download, Create Account on iPhone, Android Smartphone

Mastodon is an open-source microblogging site that is similar to the discord app, a social media platform. Know how to download, create account on iPhone, Android Smartphone.

Mastodon App Latest Update: Tweets and toots are currently coexisting in the social media sphere. While Elon Musk is celebrating an all-time high number of active users on Twitter, many users who are overwhelmed by the current chaos on Twitter are looking for an alternative to the ‘Larry’ bird app. Among all other options, Mastodon is one that has gained widespread attention.

Mastodon is an open-source microblogging site that is similar to the discord app, a social media platform. In dedicated community servers, the Mastodon platform provides an ad-free decentralised space for people to share their ideas. It is possible to join, create servers, post “toots” (instead of tweets), follow other people and organisations, and favourite (like) and boost (retweet) other people’s posts. It is said to be simpler and safer than other social media platforms.

But what exactly are servers, and how do you set up your new Mastodon account? Let’s go over the process of creating a Mastodon profile step by step.

KNOW HOW TO SET UP AN ACCOUNT ON MASTODON

In both Android and iOS, the process of creating an account is quite simple. Simply enter your username, email address, and password, and check the box to agree to the terms of service and server rules.

Download Mastodon from Play Store or App Store.

Open the application and click on the “Get Started” option to create your new account.

The Mastodon app will display some of the platform’s available servers. You can choose which servers you want to start with. The Servers are based on a wide range of people’s interests, including general news and other topics.

After selecting servers, click on the “Next” option.

You will be shown some ground rules of the platform. Read it carefully and then click on the Next option.

Enter your profile details such as display name, username for Mastodon, email, and profile password.

Now click on the Next option.

Mastodon will send a verification link to your mentioned/given email id. Check your email and click on that.

The platform may take a few moments to send the link. Check your spam folder as well; sometimes the verification email ends up there.

You will be directed to Mastodon’s home page once your email has been verified. You can now read posts from people on your chosen servers.

WHAT IS FEDIVERSE?

Mastodon uses a collection of thousands of social networks run on servers across the world that are linked by the common Mastodon technology, on a platform known as the “Fediverse”. In order words, Mastodon is Fediverse- interconnecting various servers that users can choose, create or even leave. You can connect to multiple servers and switch between instances at any time. Most Mastodon servers accept registration and will only require an email address and a password to connect.