Meet ANDI, World’s First Sweaty Robot Capable Of Breathing, Shivering And Walking

ANDI, a 'thermal mannequin' that can sweat, shiver and breathe, has been created by the US firm Thermetrics and Arizona State University.

Dubbed the world's first sweaty robot, ANDI generates heat, shivers, walks, and breathes. (Photo: Video Grab/Reuters)

New Delhi: For the first time, scientists have developed a robot that can sweat and shiver. ANDI, a ‘thermal mannequin’, has been created by the US firm Thermetrics and Arizona State University. Dubbed the world’s first sweaty robot, ANDI generates heat, shivers, walks, and breathes.

“ANDI sweats and he generates heat, shivers, walks and breathes,” Konrad Rykaczewski, Associate Professor in the School for Engineering of Matter, Transport and Energy in Arizona State University said.

ANDI To Study Impacts Of Heat On Human Body

The robot ‘ANDI’ was developed to study the impact of heat or extreme temperature on human body. Featuring 35 individually-controlled surfaces with pores like human body, ANDI has been designed to cope to different temperatures.

“With thermal mannequin, we can actually simulate the conditions and see how fast that core temperature is increasing,” Konrad Rykaczewski was quoted as saying in a report by news agency Reuters.

This is ANDI, the robot that sweats. Researchers at Arizona State University are using ANDI to study the impacts of extreme heat on the human body pic.twitter.com/WLzU5MvnZG — Reuters (@Reuters) June 10, 2023

“There’s a lot of great work out there for extreme heat, but there’s also a lot missing. We are trying to develop a very good understanding of how heat impacts the human body so we can quantitatively design things to address it,” Rykaczewski said in another report by The Independent.

ANDI is the only thermal mannequin in the world that can be used outdoors.

“You cant put humans in dangerous extreme heat situations and test what would happen. But there are situations we know of in the Valley where people are dying of heat and we still don’t fully understand what happened. ANDI can help us figure that out,” Jenni Vanos, Associate Professor in the School of Sustainability in Arizona State University, said.

ASU researchers plan to use ANDI and test the thermal mannequin in heat areas in Phoenix in a bid to understand the extreme temperature impacts different age groups and body types. “We can move different BMI models, different age characteristics and different medical conditions [into ANDI],” Ankit Joshi, a research scientist at the ASU who is also the lead operator of ANDI, said.

“A diabetes patient has different thermal regulation from a healthy person. So we can account for all this modification with our customised models,” Joshi said.

