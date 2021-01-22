Gamelord Ujjwal Chaurasia or better known as Techno Gamerz has garnered a huge fan following for his GTA gameplay web-series. Each video is filled with humorous anecdotes of real-life situations and has tickled over 350 Million views in 2020 itself, expanding to games like Minecraft, Hitman 2 and Resident Evil 3 brought him 1 Million subscribers in March 2020. He also conquered the mobile phone gaming experience on his second YouTube channel Ujjwal Gamer dedicated to the worldwide sensation PubG. With over 3 Million subscribers flocking to Techno Gamerz and a monthly growth rate of 1.1 Million subscribers, we can say he has reached the ‘Boss level’ when it comes to content creation on YouTube. For any brand collaborating with him, it’s a ‘Winner Winner Chicken Dinner’. Also Read - YouTube India Best of 2020: CarryMinati Wins Top Creator, Total Gaming & Techno Gamerz Take The Next Spots

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Also Read - Delhi Gamer Ujjwal Chaurasia Creates Milestone, Crosses Over 10 Million YouTube Subscribers in Just 3 Years

Who is Ujjwal Chaurasia?

Ujjwal Chaurasia a.k.a Techno Gamerz, one of India’s youngest and biggest YouTube gamers with 12M subscribers on YouTube.

This 18-year-old gaming influencer started his YouTube channel in the summers of 2017 when he was 15. He started gaming using his elder brother’s smartphone and started his first YouTube channel by his name. It was the inclusion of humorous anecdotes of real-life situations that garnered him 350 million views in 2020.

Reaching this milestone, Ujjwal has launched his music video titled Game On. The video has already garnered 6.4M views. It narrates his journey as a YouTube gamer and the struggles that led him to become one of India’s best gaming influencers.

Ujjwal started his channel ‘Techno Gamerz’ in 2017, which hosted technology and gaming videos. Starting with 1000 followers in the initial year, he gained rapid momentum garnering a huge fan following for his GTA gameplay web-series. Ujjwal’s dedication to his channel paid off when his first tutorial video – ‘tutorial of downloading Dragon Ball Z Xenoverse’ received 250k views within a month and boosted his channel.