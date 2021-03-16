Encrypted messaging application, Signal, has mysteriously stopped working in China and the app’s website is also inaccessible. As per a Reuters report, Signal users in the country has said that the app is accessible only through the use of a virtual private network (VPN) on Tuesday morning. Also Read - Beijing Turns Yellow As China Hit by Massive Sandstorm, Residents Share Scary Visuals | Watch Videos

This comes at a time, when China's cyber authorities have become increasingly strict, widening the scope of apps, media outlets and social media sites banned in the country. Meanwhile, the app was still available on Apple's China app store, and both the app and its website appeared to be working normally in Hong Kong.

Signal was already unavailable on third-party Android stores in China, where Google services are largely blocked. However, this is not the first time the app had stopped working, even earlier on several occasions the app had previously stopped working in China without VPN with no reason given, only for usage to resume.

Signal saw a surge in downloads worldwide after January 6 when WhatsApp updated its privacy terms, reserving the right to share user data, including location and phone number, with its parent Facebook Inc and units such as Instagram and Messenger. Signal had been downloaded close to 510,000 times on iOS in China, and has been downloaded 100 million times worldwide on the App Store and Google Play combined, according to data company Sensor Tower.