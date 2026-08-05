Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologies to Modi government over child abuse material and deepfake content

Wrongful action on prominent post and lapses in curbing child sexual abuse material on social media platform were among the concerns raised by the government to Meta.

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Meta summoned: Top global executives meet IT Ministry over PM Modi Facebook post removal (Image: X)

New Delhi: In a significant development, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has sent his apologies for the CSAM content, deepfake content and errors in operating the platform to Indian Govt, say Indian govt sources. Earlier today, Meta global team met top IT Ministry officials, following government summons over the removal of PM Narendra Modi’s post on Facebook. Wrongful action on prominent post and lapses in curbing child sexual abuse material on social media platform were among the concerns raised by the government.

Top Meta executives, including Global Affairs officer Joel Kaplan, met IT secretary S Krishnan and other senior officials of Meity in a discussion that lasted 45 minutes. The team is also slated to meet Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw later today.

The meeting is significant as the government had summoned Meta’s top global executives after Prime Minister Modi’s recent Facebook post addressing Indian youth and promising stringent action against paper leaks was briefly restricted on the platform.

While the US-headquartered social media giant had attributed the incident to a technical glitch and apologised, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had found the explanation “inadequate”. The company, which owns Facebook, had said that the content was removed “in error” and was subsequently restored on the platform.

Meta has also been under regulatory scrutiny over the issue of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram, and the government, last month, slapped a notice on the social media giant over the issue.

“There are a range of issues…the CSAM issue was raised, so what measures have been taken regarding that, and synthetically generated information … to what extent that is being looked at. Then, for prominent personalities when they have verified accounts, if content has to be taken down, there have to be safeguards…all of these will be the issues (taken up),” Krishnan told reporters on Tuesday.

Meta, as one of the leading technology companies in the world, should have the technology to address such issues effectively, he had said.

“We would like to understand from them (Meta) as to why some of these things have not been working the way they are supposed to work, and what are the challenges,” Krishnan added.

(With inputs from agencies)