Meta deploys new AI safeguards against online child exploitation on Facebook and Instagram

Meta unveiled new AI-powered tools after taking action against 5.3 million child sexual exploitation content pieces in India during the first half of 2026.

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Meta Child Safety

Social media giant Meta on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, unveiled a suite of new artificial intelligence-powered tools to combat child sexual exploitation across Facebook and Instagram. The announcement came alongside data showing that Meta took action against 5.3 million pieces of child sexual exploitation material (CSAM) in India between January and June 2026. Over 98 per cent of this violative content in India was proactively detected and removed by automated systems prior to receiving any user reports

“Between January to June 2026, we actioned 5.3 million pieces of child sexual exploitation content on Facebook and Instagram in India, with over 98 per cent found and proactively addressed before anyone reported it,” the tech giant said. Globally, Meta said it actioned 33.2 million pieces of child sexual exploitation content across Facebook and Instagram during the same period, with over 97 per cent identified proactively.

“Globally between January to June 2026, we actioned 33.2 million pieces of child sexual exploitation content from Facebook and Instagram, over 97 per cent found and proactively addressed before anyone reported it,” it added. According to the company, online predators are increasingly using sophisticated tactics to evade detection, including advertisements that appear harmless but covertly direct users to illegal content hosted outside Meta’s platforms. In response, the company has upgraded its ad review systems and deployed additional artificial intelligence tools to identify such activity more effectively.

Meta said the new safeguards include large language model (LLM)-based detection systems designed to identify “signposting” content that may appear benign but is suspected of directing users to child sexual exploitation material or related harmful activities. The company has also enhanced its ability to assess the destination of advertisements, enabling it to block links leading to violative content and take action against the accounts responsible.

“Once a link is blocked, we search for and then delete other content – such as ads, posts or comments – that contain the link. We take steps to prevent people from posting content containing a blocked link on Facebook, Instagram and Threads, and ads containing blocked links would be rejected at upload,” Meta said in its official statement.

(With inputs from agencies)