Meta Owned Facebook, Instagram Announce Paid Blue Tick Verification Like Twitter | Details Here

After Twitter, now Meta owned social media platforms Facebook and Instagram too will have paid subscription for blue tick verification service.

Delhi: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Sunday that Facebook and Instagram too will start paid blue tick verification. This comes months after Twitter announced its subscription plan for blue tick verification on the social media platform.

The subscription service will start at $11.99 a month allowing users to verify their accounts. The service will be initially rolled out in New Zealand and Australia this week. Zuckerberg said, “verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support.”

What about already verified accounts?

Accounts thar already have been verified will have to face no changes. However, the firm said that users who are over the age of 18 will be allowed to subscribe.

Read Mark Zuckerbergs’ Facebook Post Here

Good morning and new product announcement: this week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support. This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99 / month on web or $14.99 / month on iOS. We’ll be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand this week and more countries soon.

Earlier last year when Elon Musk launched a similar paid subscription for blue tick verification, he received a lot of flak and backlash. But now the Twitter subscription is up and running.

Meta’s announcement comes as the social media behemoth grappled with financial difficulties over the past year, announcing in November that it would lay off 11,000 employees or 13 percent of its staff – the largest worker reduction in the company’s history.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.