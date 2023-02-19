Meta Owned Facebook, Instagram Announce Paid Blue Tick Verification Like Twitter | Details Here
After Twitter, now Meta owned social media platforms Facebook and Instagram too will have paid subscription for blue tick verification service.
Delhi: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Sunday that Facebook and Instagram too will start paid blue tick verification. This comes months after Twitter announced its subscription plan for blue tick verification on the social media platform.
The subscription service will start at $11.99 a month allowing users to verify their accounts. The service will be initially rolled out in New Zealand and Australia this week. Zuckerberg said, “verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support.”
What about already verified accounts?
Accounts thar already have been verified will have to face no changes. However, the firm said that users who are over the age of 18 will be allowed to subscribe.
Read Mark Zuckerbergs’ Facebook Post Here
