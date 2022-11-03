Facebook India: Meta India head, Ajit Mohan, has stepped down. According to reports, Mohan is going to join rival social media platform Snap. “Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company. Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people. We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit’s leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future,” Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business Group, Meta said in a statement.Also Read - After FIR By BJP's Amit Malviya, 'The Wire' Editors' Homes Searched