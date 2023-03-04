Home

Meta Introduces New ‘Creative Expression’ Features, Create FB Reels of up to 90 Seconds

Creators can easily make "Ready-made" Reels from their 'Memories' just like they can do on Instagram, a photo and video-sharing social networking service.

Users can now create FB Reels of up to 90 seconds.(Photo Credit:IANS)

San Francisco: Meta has introduced some new “creative expression” features for creators on Facebook, including the ability to create Reels of up to 90 seconds in length, which were previously limited to only 60 seconds. The company made the announcement on Friday from its “Meta for Creators” account on Facebook. Now, Creators can easily make “Ready-made” Reels from their ‘Memories’ just like they can do on Instagram, a photo and video-sharing social networking service.

Grooves Feature

The company also introduced a new “Grooves” feature which automatically aligns and syncs the motion in the users’ video to the beat of the song, news agency IANS reported. With the new “Templates” tool, users can easily create Reels with trending templates.

Last month, Meta announced that it was updating Facebook’s “Why am I seeing this ad?” tool, to provide more transparency about how it uses machine learning models to deliver advertisements to users. As per the IANS report, the company said that the tool will explain “how your activity both on and off our technologies may inform the machine learning models we use to shape and deliver the ads you see.”

(With Inputs From IANS)

