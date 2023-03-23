Home

Technology

Meta Introduces New WhatsApp App for Windows With Better Calling Features

Meta Introduces New WhatsApp App for Windows With Better Calling Features

Users can now host group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

Meta introduces new WhatsApp app for Windows with better calling features.(Photo Credit: IANS)

New Delhi: Meta has introduced a new WhatsApp app for Windows that loads faster and features an interface similar to the mobile version of the app. Users can now host group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people. The company said that it will continue to increase these limits over time so users can always stay connected with friends, family, and co-workers.

“WhatsApp is the largest platform to provide a fully end-to-end encrypted messaging experience that allows cross-platform communication between mobile phones, computers, tablets and more. This means that your personal messages, media and calls are always end-to-end encrypted across all your devices,” Meta said. Moreover, the tech giant has also made improvements, including faster device linking and better syncing across devices, as well as new features like link previews and stickers.

You may like to read

Meta also said that the company will introduce a new Mac desktop version of WhatsApp, which is currently in beta. Earlier this week, Meta also announced two new updates for “groups” on WhatsApp — new controls for admins, and easily see groups in common. The new features which will start rolling out globally over the coming weeks, come just a few months after WhatsApp launched Communities, a feature that offers larger, more structured discussion groups.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.