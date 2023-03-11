Home

Meta Layoffs: Facebook Parent Company Plans Additional Job Cuts in Coming Weeks

Facebook News: Social media giant Facebook-parent Meta Platforms is planning additional layoffs in multiple rounds over the next few months. According to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter, the layoff is likely to match the 13 percent job cut tally from last year. To recall, the company had sacked 11,000 employees four months ago and the latest job cut, if announced, would be the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs.

The report further adds that the first wave of the new cuts would be announced next week and are likely to hit non-engineering roles the hardest. The company is also expected to shut down some projects and teams in conjunction with these cuts.

Recently, Meta made the headlines for giving subpar to poor performance reviews to employees. Since then, employees have been anxious about their stay at Meta. Workers and employees at Meta have shared that their anxieties are high. Many are worried about whether or not they would get an email with their bonuses or an email stating they have been fired.

Workers at the Menlo Park, California-based company described heightened anxiety and low morale among colleagues lately. Some employees expressed worry about whether they’d receive their bonuses, which are set to be distributed this month, if they lose their jobs beforehand.

Alternatives for Customer Service Company Kustomer

In other news, Meta Platforms said on Friday it is exploring strategic alternatives for customer service company Kustomer that it acquired in a process ending last year.

“We are currently exploring strategic alternatives for Kustomer and will continue to support Kustomer’s product and customer base throughout this process,” the Facebook owner said in an emailed statement to Reuters, without providing additional details on the alternatives.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news on Friday, said Meta is planning to divest Kustomer as it looks to looks to refocus on its core business, citing the company and people familiar with the planned deal.

Kustomer sells CRM software for businesses to communicate with consumers by phone, email, text messages, WhatsApp, Instagram and other channels. It had seen a usage soar during the COVID-19 pandemic.

