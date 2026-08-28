Meta moves to stop hidden recording after ‘pervert glasses’ concerns to curb misuse

Meta Vice President of Wearables Alex Himel said the company updated its tamper-detection system to help curb misuse of the glasses, according to the press release.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/technology/meta-moves-to-stop-hidden-recording-after-pervert-glasses-concerns-to-curb-misuse-8511940/ Copy

Meta announced a new campaign aimed at educating people about recording with AI glasses. Representational Image

Meta is strengthening privacy on its AI-powered smart glasses after discovering a way users could get around one of the device’s key safeguards. With the new update, recording will stop if the front camera’s LED is covered during filming.

Meta’s Augmented Reality (AR) vice president Alex Himel announced the change in a post on Threads. According to The Verge, he said recording will stop as soon as the LED is obscured. “This update is designed to stop camera recording if someone starts filming and then covers the LED. This builds on Meta’s continued improvements we announced in July that disable glasses cameras if physical tampering is detected,” the release said.

Also Read | Meta agrees to pay $16.68 billion over teen safety on social media case, but there’s a catch

Alongside the update, Meta announced a new campaign aimed at educating people about recording with AI glasses. The company said the campaign will explain the purpose of the capture LED and help people recognise when the glasses are being used to record.

Meta’s move to restrict teen use of social media

Australia has welcomed Meta’s move to restrict social media use among teenagers in the US, saying the decision proves platforms can do more to protect children online. The development comes after Meta agreed to a settlement of up to $18 billion with nearly all US states over concerns about the impact of its platforms on teenagers.

Australian Communications Minister Anika Wells told Reuters that social media companies “have the tools at their disposal to protect young people from their addictive features but have chosen not to use them”. Meta agreed to pay up to $18 billion over a decade and limit how teenagers use Facebook and Instagram under an agreement with nearly all U.S. states to resolve claims that it designed those platforms to addict children. Meta denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

Also Read | Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologies to Modi government over child abuse material and deepfake content

Under the deal, Meta will make sweeping changes to Facebook and Instagram in the US, with users under 18 facing a default two-hour limit on the apps. South Korean officials have called for some of the measures to be introduced globally, while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico would assess how the changes could affect the country.