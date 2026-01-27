Home

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp may soon get Paid Subscriptions as Meta plans premium features

Meta may soon launch paid premium features on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. This shows a big move toward subscriptions, AI tools, and special features, while basic services will remain free.

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp owner Meta Platforms could soon start charging users for premium subscriptions that unlock exclusive features in its flagship apps. Meta confirmed to TechCrunch that it plans to start testing paid subscription tiers later this year. Users may be asked to pay for premium experiences on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, though basic usage of the apps will remain free.

Paid Subscription Tiers on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook: The Details

Meta’s paid subscriptions will debut across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. But the premium experiences are unlikely to unlock basic features – which will remain free to use. Instead, subscriptions are tipped to offer powerful new tools around productivity, creativity and artificial intelligence.

“We need another income source than ads. Subscriptions are one,” a Meta spokesperson said. “The extra tools could range from exclusive AI features, to new controls over your content and connections.”

Here’s what we know about the rumored premium features on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook:

Instagram Premium Features

Instagram subscribers will reportedly get access to powerful new tools designed for power users and social creators. These include:

The ability to create unlimited Saved Audience lists for Stories.

Viewing who follows you but you don’t follow back.

Reading others’ Stories anonymously.

None of these features would be considered basic on Instagram, which suggests subscribers will get powerful new tools.

WhatsApp Premium Features

Not much is known about WhatsApp’s premium subscription. While there haven’t been any public leaks about forthcoming features, snippets of code from European users suggests Meta is working on a subscription service. This could include removing Ads from features like Status and Channels.

WhatsApp messages and calls will presumably remain free to use (as they do now), a subscription service would likely remove ads from other areas of the app.

Facebook Premium Features

There haven’t been any specific reports about Facebook’s paid subscription. But given Facebook and Instagram will offer similar subscription experiences, we expect the Facebook premium subscription to offer similar, if not the same, features.

Meta Brings AI to Premium Subscriptions

Meta will bring its newest AI agent, Manus, to its subscription services. Reports said Meta acquired the startup behind Manus for around $2 billion in October.

Meta will bake Manus’ AI technology into its apps. The company will also allow businesses to continue subscribing to Manus directly.

Subscriptions for Meta’s AI-powered video generator vibes are also said to be on the way.

Meta’s bigger play here is getting users hooked on paid subscriptions. The social media giant is likely betting millions of power users and social creators will pay to bypass annoying limitations or access advanced features across its apps.

