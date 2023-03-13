Home

Meta Pauses Bonus Payout for Reels Creators | Here’s What Company Has To Say

Meta News: Facebook parent Meta has said that the company will temporarily stop bonus payouts for creators on its video-sharing platform, Reels. According to the reports, the decision is in line with Meta’s effort to invest more in building features and tools that will improve the overall experience for Reels users.

The company has released a statement and said that Meta is focused on creating new features and tools that will make it easier for creators to build and grow their audience. These efforts include improving discovery and monetization tools and launching new creator-focused programs.

How Creators Can Still Earn Money?

The halt on bonus will affect the Reels creators who have received payments for reaching specific milestones. The creators must note that they can still earn money on Reels. Meta will continue to pay creators for the content they produce through its existing revenue-sharing program.

Meta’s Broader Plan

The company’s decision to pause bonus payouts comes as part of a broader effort to invest in the creator community on Reels. Meta has previously announced plans to invest $1 billion in the creator community across its platforms, including Reels, Instagram, and Messenger.

Important Decision For Reels content consumers

The pause on bonus payouts is a positive step for the Reels community. The company is working relentlessly in building a platform that provides creators with the resources they need to succeed. As the company continues to innovate and improve Reels, creators can expect to see more opportunities to earn money and grow their audience on the platform in the future.

To recall, during Meta’s Q4 2022 earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg had told investors that the Reels consumption has more than doubled over the past year. However, monetization remained a struggle as Reels take revenue from its more profitable offerings such as News Feed ads.

It also reported a revenue decline of 4%, marking the third straight quarter of decline.

The Reels Play program was one of the main ways creators could monetize short video content on Instagram. In February 2022, Meta introduced an ad revenue share program for Reels with overlay ads, but only on Facebook.

