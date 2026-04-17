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Meta plans AI version of Mark Zuckerberg to answer queries of staff members; heres what we know

Meta plans AI version of Mark Zuckerberg to answer queries of staff members; here’s what we know

Meta is reportedly developing an AI version of CEO Mark Zuckerberg that can interact with employees. It aims to improve communication and promote workplace connectivity. Scroll down for details.

Meta plans AI version of Mark Zuckerberg to answer queries of staff members; here's what we know

Meta AI Update: Imagine being able to talk to the CEO of your company whenever you want. This idea may soon become a reality for the employees working in Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta company. According to the reports, Meta is working on an AI version of the CEO (chief executive officer), Mark Zuckerberg. The AI-powered version can have interactions with the staff members of the company and resolve their queries.

What’s AI Zuckerberg?

According to the reports, a digital version or clone of the company’s CEO is getting actively trained. It’s happening on the basis of Zuckerberg’s tone, thoughts, statements, and mannerisms. The objective here is simple. It’s to make the employees feel more associated with his leadership, without having to reach him directly.

Initial experiments

The CEO, as per reports, has experimented with the digital version of himself before. He had introduced his avatar in the metaverse in the year 2022. However, the avatar was somewhat criticised for the visuals. Ever since, the company has made its main focus advanced AI-driven characters, as they hold the potential of real conversations.

How is Zuckerberg’s AI likely to work?

The AI of Mark Zuckerberg is expected to utilise his voice, expressions, and communication style. According to the reports, Mark Zuckerberg is personally a part of training the complete system. The catch here is that the idea may not be limited only to internal use. Meta believes that AI avatars of a similar nature can be used by creators, influencers, and businesses so that they can interact with their audiences in the future, as per reports.

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This comes when Meta is increasing its investment in projects requiring specialised artificial intelligence so that the company can compete against other tech giants. The AI version of Mark Zuckerberg is still in the developmental stage. The move signals that the companies are now consistently incorporating leadership with technology, as the leaders may now directly have interactions with the employees.

Meta keeps experimenting with various technologies, as earlier it had come up with avatars. However, the move back then was not quite successful, and now it’s shifting the focus toward building an AI version of Mark Zuckerberg.

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