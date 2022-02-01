New Delhi: Meta has announced that it is introducing 3D Avatars to Instagram stories and updated avatars for Facebook and Messenger. The company said that people in the US, Canada and Mexico can show up as their virtual self across apps via stickers, feed posts, Facebook profile pictures and more.Also Read - Rihanna Is Pregnant, Flaunts Her Baby Bump With Boyfriend Rapper A$AP Rocky: Watch Now

"We have been hard at work since then, expanding Avatars so that they better reflect the billions of unique people on this planet. Today we are taking that further, adding new facial shapes and assistive devices for people with disabilities," Aigerim Shorman, General Manager for Avatars and Identity, said in a blogpost, news agency IANS reported.

With the new update, users will be able to show up as avatar in their Facebook profile picture and comments, stickers, stories and more. The update adds Cochlear implants and over-the-ear hearing aids in a variety of colours, and on all platforms including VR. It also includes wheelchairs, which will appear in stickers.

It will also be adding limited-time shirts for NFL fans to outfit their avatars in and celebrate their favourite teams.

“Virtual reality (VR) and Quest are key parts of our metaverse vision, but we see the metaverse as an interconnected digital world, one that bridges VR and AR, in addition to more familiar platforms like your phone and computer,” Shorman said.

“Rolling out avatars across our platforms is an early step towards making this a reality,” Shorman said.

(With inputs from IANS)