‘Take It Down:’ Meta Rolls Out New Platform To Help Remove Explicit Images Of Teens From FB, Insta

Meta Owned Facebook, Instagram Announce Paid Blue Tick Verification Like Twitter | Details Here (AFP Photo)

Meta Latest Update: With digital era taking on the world, comprehending the digital space with its pros, cons and complexities is something we must be aware about. With cyber crime on a rise, being cybersecure is important. In view of the same, Meta has announced a new platform designed to proactively prevent young people and minors’ explicit or nude images from spreading online. The social network said it financially supported the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the development of ‘Take It Down’, a platform that helps adults stop the spread of their intimate images online.

“We’ve also introduced some new features that make it more difficult for suspicious adults to interact with teens on Instagram,” said Antigone Davis, Global Head of Safety at Meta.

What Is Take It Down?

‘Take It Down’ lets young people take back control of their intimate images. People can go to TakeItDown.NCMEC.org and follow the instructions to submit a case that will proactively search for their intimate images on participating apps.

The platform them assigns a unique hash value a” a numerical code a” to their image or video privately and directly from their own device.

“Once they submit the hash to NCMEC, companies like ours can use those hashes to find any copies of the image, take them down and prevent the content from being posted on our apps in the future,” said Meta.

With the launch of Take It Down, people of all ages can stop the spread of their intimate images online, including young people under 18 years old; parents or trusted adults on behalf of a young person and adults who are worried about images taken of them when they were under 18.

On Instagram, the company recently introduced new features to make it even more difficult for suspicious adults to interact with teens.

“Now, these adults will no longer be able to see teen accounts when scrolling through the list of people who have liked a post or when looking at an account’s Followers or Following list,” said the company.

If a suspicious adult follows a teen account, “we will send that teen a notification prompting them to review and remove the new follower”. The company is also prompting teens to review and restrict their privacy settings.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.