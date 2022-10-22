Instagram Latest Update: As an Instagram user and content creator, if you are frequently troubled by unwanted followers and messengers, then this new tool released by Meta-owned social media platform will make your life easier. Instagram has introduced new features to protect users from abuse, along with updates to Hidden words. Hidden Words is an effective tool for automatically removing damaging content for message requests and comments. Now if a user blocks an account on Instagram, they will have the option to block additional accounts to make it difficult for stalkers to connect with the users again.Also Read - Day After Firing 1,000 Employees, Microsoft Plans to Increase Hiring in Key Growth Areas | Read Full Plan Here

FOUR MILLION ACCOUNTS WILL BE BLOCKED AUTOMATICALLY

Based on the findings of the first tests for this new update, Instagram expects that four million fewer accounts would need to be blocked each week since these accounts will now be blocked automatically. Since it launched last year, more than one in five people with a minimum of 10,000 followers have turned on the Hidden Words feature. According to the company, 40% fewer comments on average might be offensive.

UPDATES TO HIDDEN WORDS TOOL

The company is starting to test automatically turning on Hidden Words for Creator accounts.

Every user would be able to turn the Settings on or off at any time and make a customised list with additional words, phases and emojis they might want to hide. Now, a new notification would encourage the users to pause and think how they want to respond before replying to a comment that might be offensive. The application also reminds people to be respectful in direct chats when sending a message request to a creator.

Instagram said in a blogpost, “We’ve also started reminding people to be respectful in DMs when sending a message request to a creator. This nudge helps people remember that there’s a real person on the other side of their DM request, and encourages more respectful outreach to people they may not know. We’re rolling out this reminder globally in the coming weeks.”

Besides these new updates, Instagram has also expanded the trial phase of age verification on its platform to India, after announcing the initiative on 23 June. Meta said that the test to verify user age on the platform is being expanded to India and Brazil, and would also be offered to users in United Kingdom and European Union before the end of 2022. Meta will offer users three ways to verify their age. Those selected in the trial phase can upload a government approved identification document to verify the age.