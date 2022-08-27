San Francisco: Good news for all hardcore gamers out there! There is going to be a new gizmo in town soon. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that the tech giant is set to launch its new Virtual Reality (VR) headset in October this year. According to Zuckerberg’s statements on Joe Rogan’s podcast, the headset would probably launch around the company’s annual Connect event, reports The Verge. He also announced that these new headsets might cost around $1000.Also Read - 'Too Creepy And Manipulative': Meta AI Chatbot on Mark Zuckerberg. What It Said About Donald Trump

“For the next device that’s coming out in October, there are a few big features,” Zuckerberg was quoted as saying.

WHAT TO EXPECT?

Zuckerberg confirmed that there will be enhanced eye-and-facial tracking features. “The ability to now have kind of eye contact in virtual reality,” Zuckerberg said as part of the feature list.

“Have your face be tracked so that way your avatar — it is not just this still thing, but if you smile or if you frown or if you pout, or whatever your expression is, have that translate in real-time to your avatar,” he added.

The headset, most likely codenamed “Project Cambria”, is supposed to be “significantly” more expensive than the existing Quest, which recently got a price hike to $399.

Although as per media reports, he did confirm that it will cost considerably more” than $800.

As per the report, the tech giant had previously stated that the device will be released sometime this year.