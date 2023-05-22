WhatsApp Brings Edit Message Feature, Allows Users to Modify Text Up to 15 Minutes After Being Sent

Home

WhatsApp Brings Edit Message Feature, Allows Users to Modify Text Up to 15 Minutes After Being Delivered

This feature has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is bringing the feature to let users edit their sent text messages for up to 15 minutes after the delivery. Sharing the news, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that billions of WhatsApp users can now modify a message within 15 minutes of sending it. To recall, the messaging app had reportedly tested the feature on the beta version of Android and iOS app, as well as the Web interface. However, the feature has now rolled out to global users.

“For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages,” said the instant messaging platform.

In a Facebook post, Meta head Mark Zuckerberg announced the new feature on WhatsApp, making it easier for users to correct their mistakes without deleting the entire text. For now, the ability to modify a message is valid up to 15 minutes after sending a text.

Edited messages will display ‘edited’ alongside them, so those you’re messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history, said WhatsApp.

“As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption,” said the company.

Last week, WhatsApp had announced a feature called ‘Chat Lock’, which lets users protect most intimate conversations behind one more layer of security. “Locking a chat takes that thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with your device password or biometric, like a fingerprint. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications, too,” WhatsApp had said in a statement.

One can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option.

(With Inputs From IANS)

