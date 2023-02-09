Home

Meta’s Facebook, Instagram is Back After Brief Outage for Thousands of Users

More than 12,000 Facebook users reported errors and about 7,000 incidents were reported for Instagram, according to Downdetector.com.

This picture taken on January 12, 2023 in Toulouse, southwestern France shows a smartphone and a computer screen displaying the logos of Instagram app and its parent company Meta. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

New Delhi: Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook and Instagram is back and slowly returning for thousands od users who faced an outage in the United States. The company said on Wednesday, adding that a technical issue that disrupted services for thousands of people has been resolved.

“A technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing our products. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible,” said a Meta spokesperson.

At the peak of the outage, over 12,000 Facebook users reported errors and about 7,000 incidents were reported for Instagram, according to Downdetector.com. Users also reported issues with Facebook’s online messaging service Messenger.

Apart from the Meta platforms, micro-blogging site Twitter was also down for thousands as users were unable to tweet on Wednesday after the website experienced technical problems. Account holders received a message saying: “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets.”

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

