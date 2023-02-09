Meta’s Facebook, Instagram is Back After Brief Outage for Thousands of Users
More than 12,000 Facebook users reported errors and about 7,000 incidents were reported for Instagram, according to Downdetector.com.
New Delhi: Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook and Instagram is back and slowly returning for thousands od users who faced an outage in the United States. The company said on Wednesday, adding that a technical issue that disrupted services for thousands of people has been resolved.
“A technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing our products. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible,” said a Meta spokesperson.
At the peak of the outage, over 12,000 Facebook users reported errors and about 7,000 incidents were reported for Instagram, according to Downdetector.com. Users also reported issues with Facebook’s online messaging service Messenger.
Apart from the Meta platforms, micro-blogging site Twitter was also down for thousands as users were unable to tweet on Wednesday after the website experienced technical problems. Account holders received a message saying: “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets.”
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.
