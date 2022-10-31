Instagram Down: Many Instagram users have complained that their accounts were mysteriously suspended Monday. This glitch comes days after Meta’s other platform WhatsApp was down for over 2 hours. According to several posts on Twitter, many Instagram accounts were suddenly suspended. People shared screenshots saying they were unable to log in to their accounts even after clicking on “disagree with the decision”.Also Read - Instagram Tricks: Check Step By Step Guide to Download Reels On Your Smartphone

Nearly 7,000 users of Instagram were impacted, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a much larger number of users. Also Read - AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Makes Bizarre Claim Says 'WhatsApp Down Because BJP Losing Gujarat'

Instagram’s Response

Instagram in a tweet said,” We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.” Also Read - Instagram Testing Feature Which Would Enable Users to Add Song to Profile

We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

Users claim their accounts have been mysteriously suspended

anyone else facing this issue on Instagram? or is my account really suspended? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FI33sM2MOD — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 31, 2022

Meta’s WhatsApp Also Faced Global Outage Recently

Meta-owned WhatsApp recently faced global outrage after people around the world reported problems sending and receiving messages on the popular chat app. According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 12.25 PM. The services were restored after two long hours. This was the longest outage ever affecting over 2 billion users who rely on WhatsApp for communication and payments.

Later, the company clarified that WhatsApp was down due to “configuration changes on the backbone routers”.