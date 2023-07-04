Home

Meta-Owned Instagram To Introduce Twitter’s Rival Threads On July 6, Details Inside

Meta’s Instagram is launching Threads, on July 6 this year, to rival Elon Musk’s Twitter. Users will be able to login to the app with their Instagram accounts.

Threads will likely combine features of both Twitter and Instagram.

Meta-owned Instagram is expected to launch its new app- Threads this week. The app will rival Elon Musk’s Twitter. Threads is slated to launch on July 6. Some screenshots highlighting the aesthetics of the new app have come forth in the past. The app briefly appeared on Google Play Store and Apple App Store ahead of the launch. The news comes after Twitter users were disheartened with Elon Musk’s announcements regarding the new changes like Rate Limit and verification to access TweetDeck. The app, which is being marketed as Instagram’s “text-based conversation app”, will be listed on both Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Threads: Limited Text-Based Communication App

The upcoming app Threads will be a limited text-based conservation app. It is likely that there will be character restrictions in Threads similar to Twitter, which has a limit of 280 characters. As of now, no information regarding Thread’s character limit is out.

According to a report by News 18, the app will combine elements from Instagram and Twitter, potentially appealing to both existing social media users and those looking for a different experience.

Threads: Login With Instagram

As per some leaked screenshots online, users will be able to login to Threads using their Instagram account. Another screenshot unveiled that users will be able to follow whoever they want through a list of contacts inside the app. People will have the option to keep the same username on the app that they have on Instagram.

Threads: Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey’s Reactions

The announcement regarding Threads can be seen as a catalyst for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s feud. The Twitter owner has been making headlines ever since his fiery “cage match” tweet for Zuckerberg last month. The launch of this app adds fuel to the heated rivalry between the two.

In response to a Threads update tweet, Elon Musk took a jibe at Mark Zuckerberg, and commented, “Thank goodness they’re so sanely run.”

Thank goodness they’re so sanely run — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2023

Twitter’s former CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped into the heated debate and took a dig at Meta over user data collection. Sharing a screenshot, Dorsey wrote, “All your threads belong to us.”

All your Threads are belong to us https://t.co/FfrIcUng5O pic.twitter.com/V7xbMOfINt — jack (@jack) July 4, 2023

Within no time, Elon Musk agreed to Dorsey’s tweet and commented, “Yeah”.

Yeah — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2023

While Threads is linked to Instagram, it will function as a standalone app. Users can like, comment, repost, and share posts at the time of the launch.

