Meta’s new AI model can transcribe over 20 voices in real time, to supports 5 Indian languages; Here’s how Muse Voice Transcribe works

Meta has launched Muse Voice Transcribe, its first real-time audio perception model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs, with native support for five Indian languages and features aimed at making live speech transcription faster and more accurate.

The new model can transcribe speech in real time, identify and separate more than 20 speakers in recordings lasting over an hour, and handle conversations in which speakers switch between languages. Meta said these capabilities are built into a single model, eliminating the need for separate post-processing systems.

Muse Voice Transcribe has been trained on audio from more than 70 languages, with 25 languages validated at launch. In India, the model supports Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meta claims top position in speech-to-text benchmark

Meta said Muse Voice Transcribe ranked first on the Artificial Analysis streaming speech-to-text leaderboard as of September 1, 2026.

Artificial Analysis reported a 3.1% word error rate (WER) for the model’s final transcription, with the final transcript arriving 0.16 seconds after the end of detected speech. A lower WER indicates fewer transcription errors.

The benchmark result places Muse Voice Transcribe ahead of several competing real-time speech-to-text systems on the measure used by Artificial Analysis. However, the ranking is based on a specific benchmark and should not be treated as an indication that the model will perform identically across every language, accent or recording environment.

Designed for multilingual conversations

One of the key features of Muse Voice Transcribe is its ability to recognise code-switching, where a speaker moves between two or more languages during a conversation.

For instance, a user could switch between Hindi and English without having to manually change the language setting. The model can also use language, keyword and contextual information to improve its recognition of specific terms and names.

The system also includes speaker diarisation, allowing it to determine which person said what during a conversation. Meta says the model can handle more than 20 speakers in recordings that run for more than an hour.

‘Adaptive delay’ aims to balance speed and accuracy

Meta has also introduced an adaptive delay mechanism to deal with a common problem in real-time transcription: waiting longer can improve accuracy, but it also makes the transcript slower to appear.

Instead of applying the same delay to every word, Muse Voice Transcribe adjusts how long it waits based on the difficulty of recognising a particular word. It can quickly output words that are relatively easy to identify while spending more time on words that need additional audio context.

Meta said this approach was developed using reinforcement learning, with the training process balancing transcription accuracy against the delay before a word is produced.

How Muse Voice Transcribe works

According to Meta, the model processes incoming audio in 80-millisecond chunks. Each chunk is converted into a soft token, after which the model decides whether to continue listening or produce a text token.

This allows the system to make transcription decisions continuously rather than waiting for an entire sentence or recording to finish.

Meta describes Muse Voice Transcribe as an autoregressive multimodal model from the Muse Spark family. The company says its adaptive-delay approach places the model near the optimal speed-versus-accuracy trade-off, meaning it aims to deliver accurate transcripts without unnecessarily increasing latency.

Available on Meta AI for Mac and Muse Code

Muse Voice Transcribe is already being used for dictation in Meta AI for Mac and voice input in Muse Code. Developers can also access it through the Meta Model API.

The API is priced at USD 3 per 1,000 audio minutes, which works out to roughly USD 0.18 per hour.

The launch marks Meta’s latest push into real-time voice AI, with the company targeting applications ranging from dictation and coding to multilingual conversations and long-form audio transcription.