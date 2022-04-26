New Delhi: With an aim to empower users in the country, homegrown smartphone maker Micromax on Tuesday launched its latest budget smartphone, IN 2c, in the country. The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,499 and will be available at an introductory price of Rs 7,499 in brown and silver colour options. It will go on sale on Flipkart and Micromax from May 1.Also Read - Twitter Testing 'CC' Button to Turn Video Captions On/Off

“The launch of IN 2c is our reflection on these prevailing trends to ensure a seamless fusion of exemplary design and extremely powerful performance that collectively creates a wholesome experience for our consumers without burning a hole in their pockets,” Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India, said in a statement. Also Read - WhatsApp Adding Option to Hide 'Last Seen' Status From Specific Contacts

The smartphone has a 6.52-inch HD+ Drop-Notch display with a 1600:720 resolution and is powered by Unisoc T610 Octa Core processor with 1.8 GHz speed, improving efficiency by 30 per cent. It comes with an 8MP dual AI rear camera with 30 FPS frame rate. For selfie lovers, the 5MP front camera offers face beauty mode, Night mode and portrait mode among others to capture one’s best moments. Also Read - Twitter Testing New Feature to Allow Users to Post Long Messages

The smartphone comes in a single memory variant of 3GB+32GB that is expandable upto 250GB. The device houses a 5000mah battery with a 10W Type-C fast charger.