New Delhi: Domestic smartphone brand Micromax has announced it will launch the 'IN Note 2' smartphone on January 25 in the Indian market. The company has shared a short teaser video showcasing its design.

The teaser gives us the first look at the In Note 2, revealing a punch-hole display with narrow bezels on three sides and a fairly large chin. The Twitter post also confirmed the Micromax IN Note 2 will have a "Dazzling Glass finish".

The upcoming Micromax smartphone In Note 2 is expected to come with an FHD+ resolution screen with a higher refresh rate. The predecessor, the Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a maximum brightness of 450nits and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The IN Note 1 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.