New Delhi: In a good news for Indian smartphone users, homegrown brand Micromax on Sunday announced that it is all set to launch a new smartphone, IN2c, for its users in the country on April 26. The company, posting a picture of the smartphone with the launch date upon it on Twitter, asked the users: "Are you ready to be smart?".

Meanwhile, a Flipkart landing page revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the UNISOC T610 chipset and a massive 5,000mAh battery. And the device will be available in two colour options for now — Silver and Brown.

Micromax IN2c Smartphone: Features, Price

Display

The smartphone is said to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 420 nits of brightness, and an 89 per cent screen space.

Camera

It may come with a 5MP camera on the front for selfies. The back of the phone may have an 8MP main camera and a VGA sensor.

Storage

The UNISOC T610 chipset will be coupled with 4GB/6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Both variants will be equipped with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 built-in storage. For additional storage, the device will arrive with a microSD card slot.

Price

According to GizmoChina, Micromax IN2c is expected to carry a sub-Rs 10,000 price tag.

Other features

The device will offer other features such as the Android 11 OS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It lacks a fingerprint scanner.

(With inputs from IANS)