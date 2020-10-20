There has been a demand for a boycott of Chinese companies since the uproar on the India-China border. Domestic mobile companies such as Micromax and Lava spoke of a return to the market amid tension at the border. Lava has also launched a new smartphone but Micromax has not launched any smartphone in India recently. Now Micromax has announced a return to the market. Micromax CEO and Co-Founder has released a video talking about a return to the mobile market. Rahul Sharma has said that he admits that he has made some mistakes, but it happened because it was all new to him. The company introduced ‘IN Mobiles’ which means IN for India. Also Read - Micromax Days Sale event offers impressive deals on Flipkart: Details

Several media reports have stated that Micromax may launch a new smartphone range next month. The included devices will be priced between the budget price and Rs 15,000. Reports say that the company can offer MediaTek Helio chipsets in these devices and they will be launched on the latest Android version.

Micromax is an Indian smartphone brand and there was a time when the company had a strong and reliable place among users. But as Chinese smartphone brands started knocking in the Indian market, users’ inclination towards all Indian brands including Micromax decreased. But recently, after the ban on some Chinese apps in India, people are turning their attention to Indian brands instead of Chinese smartphones. This is the reason that Micromax is once again preparing to make a strong comeback in the market and the company has indicated this through its official Twitter account. The Micromax India tweeted a video from their official account –

Sharma said: “We might not be getting into the Rs. 5,000 segments right now because that segment is also shrinking in the country. People are looking for more performance-oriented products.”

He further added: “For us, it will be a very-very clean experience — absolutely near stock Android experience. No bloatware, no ads, nothing. We’re [also] not going to take your data, we’re not going to do it.”

Co-founder of the company Rahul Sharma also gave information about this in an interview in the past. Prior to the official announcement, Micromax is teasing the launch of new phones from its social media handles. Micromax has not launched new devices for quite some time. However, the company is still present in the market along with old phones.

Earlier Micromax shared a post with the video on its official Twitter account on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. In which the company has clearly revealed that it is going to launch new smartphones in India soon. Along with this, the company’s co-founder Rahul Sharma has also written in his tweet that ‘Let’s start afresh’. It is clear that the company is ready to make a comeback in the market and will soon see new Micromax smartphones.

This independence day, I urge every Indian to strive to be AtmaNirbhar. एक नई शुरुआत करें? #IndependenceDay #स्वतंत्रतादिवस https://t.co/DwEE2uw7Y7 — Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharma) August 15, 2020

The last smartphone launched by Micromax was iOne Note, which was launched in October last year. Buyers can still buy it and the online listing shows its price at Rs 8,199. It is believed that Micromax may benefit from the anti-China trend. The company is talking about giving premium features in the new phone.

Talking about the PLI scheme, the government has started this initiative to encourage the production of mobile phones in India. Under this scheme, the government will give incentives ranging from 4% to 6% on the manufacture of mobile phones in India. The government believes that this will increase the number of Made in India smartphones. Also, millions of jobs will also be generated. The name of Micromax is also included in the companies availing the PLI scheme.