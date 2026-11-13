Microsoft services face major outage: Outlook, Teams, Copilot stop working; Company explains why

A major Microsoft outage disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot and several Microsoft 365 services, leaving users unable to access emails and other work-related tools. Nearly 1.3 lakh users reported Outlook problems on Downdetector.

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Microsoft services face major outage: Outlook, Teams, Copilot stop working; Company explains why (Image: Agency/File)

Microsoft users across several countries faced disruption on Thursday after a major outage affected Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other services under Microsoft 365. Thousands of users reported problems accessing their accounts, sending or receiving emails and opening their inboxes. The outage also affected people trying to use Microsoft’s workplace communication platform Teams and its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant Copilot.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, nearly 1.3 lakh users reported problems with Outlook shortly after 1 pm Eastern Time (ET). Although the number of complaints later started falling, many users continued to experience difficulties.

Microsoft confirmed the disruption and said it was investigating problems affecting its email and workplace communication services.

In an update posted on social media, the company said users were facing difficulties accessing their Exchange Online mailboxes through different connection methods in the Americas.

Why are Outlook and Microsoft 365 services not working?

Microsoft later provided more details about the technical problem behind the outage. The company said some parts of its infrastructure were facing unusually high loads, which were affecting connections to its services. It also discovered that several servers had unexpectedly become unavailable after failing automated system checks.

According to Microsoft’s service updates, a process responsible for establishing secure connections on affected servers was becoming overloaded. This caused the servers to stop responding to requests.

The company began moving traffic to alternative routes and restarting affected servers to restore services. It also started testing changes to the server configuration and an alternative method for checking server health.

Microsoft said it was exploring several ways to reduce the impact and bring the affected services back online.

Which Microsoft services have been affected?

The disruption was not limited to Outlook. Several Microsoft products that depend on its email infrastructure also reported problems.

These include:

Outlook: Users faced trouble opening inboxes, accessing mailboxes and sending or receiving emails.

Microsoft Teams: Some users experienced connectivity problems, particularly with features linked to email and calendars.

Microsoft Copilot: Users reported difficulties opening Copilot Chat and receiving AI-generated responses.

Microsoft 365: Some users faced problems accessing recently used files and other features.

Microsoft Planner and To Do: Users reported errors while accessing plans, tasks and other features.

Microsoft’s service updates also mentioned disruptions to certain features of SharePoint, Power BI, Microsoft Defender and other business services.

However, not every feature was affected. Microsoft said services that did not depend on Exchange Online could continue working.

Microsoft says it is working to restore services

Microsoft said it was taking several steps to reduce the disruption, including shifting traffic away from affected servers and bringing them back online.

Earlier, the company had announced that it had restored a separate Teams-related issue in North America. However, some users continued to report problems.

As of the latest available service updates on Friday morning, November 13, Microsoft was still working to restore the affected infrastructure. It had not announced a confirmed root cause for the incident.

The company said it would continue monitoring the servers and gradually restore services as they became stable.