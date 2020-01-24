New Delhi: In a major data breach, the privacy of 250 million Microsoft users have been reportedly compromised as the records of these users are known to have been exposed on the web.

Acknowledging the data breach, Microsoft has said that it was due to misconfiguration of an internal customer support database”, which the company uses for tracking support cases, a report by FirstPost said.

The company further stated that the problem was fixed on December 31, 2019.

The report further stated that most of the data leaked were in regard to information like “emails, contact numbers, and payment information” of the customers.

However, no malicious use of date has been found so far.

“While the investigation found no malicious use, and although most customers did not have personally identifiable information exposed, we want to be transparent about this incident with all customers and reassure them that we are taking it very seriously and hold ourselves accountable,” Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Cybersecurity Solutions Group at Microsoft was reported as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

“This issue was specific to an internal database used for support case analytics and does not represent an exposure of our commercial cloud services,” Microsoft had revealed.