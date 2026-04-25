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Unwanted Windows updates bothering you? Microsoft now lets you delay them indefinitely; heres how

Unwanted Windows updates bothering you? Microsoft now lets you delay them indefinitely; here’s how

Microsoft is all set to improve its Windows Update process with several new additions. Thus, the user experience is all set to get smoother.

Microsoft has improved its Windows Updates for better user experience

A major improvement is coming to Windows Update, which will give more control to users over how updates are installed in their systems. This will reduce disruption from frequent or poorly timed restarts.

Following user feedback that highlighted workflow disruptions and a lack of control over installation timing, the company said the improvements are now being introduced for Windows Insiders.

“We are continually reading the feedback submitted about the Windows update experience. Personally, I’ve had the opportunity to read over 7,621 direct verbatim over the last few months,” explains Microsoft’s Aria Hanson.

Hanson further said, “Across this feedback, there are two key themes that persistently pop out: disruption caused by untimely updates and not enough control over when updates happen. The changes we’re rolling out today are focused on giving Windows users more control over their PC experience, while keeping devices secure by design and by default.”

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Postpone the pause

Microsoft’s latest blog post highlights its commitment to making Windows updates less disruptive for users. The company said you can “extend the pause end date as many times as you need” and postpone the updates for a period of 35 days at a time, without any restrictions on how many times you can do this. If updates aren’t re-paused after this period, they will run normally.

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Other improvements

In addition to the indefinite pause feature, Microsoft is making several other changes to improve the Windows Update experience. These include more descriptive titles for driver updates, indicating the device class they are meant for (like display, audio, or battery). The power menu in Windows 11 will now always have options to restart/shut down without installing updates.

Unifying update experience

As part of a ‘unified update experience,’ Microsoft is combining updates so users won’t need to restart their systems as often. For example, Driver, .NET, and firmware updates will now be installed along with the monthly cumulative updates, reducing the number of required reboots.

Explaining the process, Hanson said updates will be downloaded in the background and held for a coordinated installation and restart, timed with the next Windows quality update or another user-approved update. Currently available to Windows Insiders in the Dev and Experimental channels, the features will be rolled out more widely to all users later.

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