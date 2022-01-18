San Francisco: In a great deal for the world of gaming, Microsoft on Tuesday announced to acquire Activision Blizzard, the maker of popular games like Call of Duty (CoD) and Warcraft, for a whopping $68.7 billion. Once the deal is complete, Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony.Also Read - Microsoft Teams Brings 'Walkie Talkie' Feature for More Users

The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises from the Activision, Blizzard and King studios like "Warcraft," "Diablo," "Overwatch," "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush," in addition to global eSports activities through Major League Gaming. The company has studios around the word with nearly 10,000 employees.

"We're investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all," said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft.

Satya Nadella further added that the gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms.

This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse. Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard.

As per reports, after the deal is final, the Activision Blizzard business will report to Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming. “For more than 30 years, our incredibly talented teams have created some of the most successful games,” said Kotick.

“The combination of Activision Blizzard’s world-class talent and extraordinary franchises with Microsoft’s technology, distribution, access to talent, ambitious vision and shared commitment to gaming and inclusion will help ensure our continued success in an increasingly competitive industry,” he added.

The acquisition also bolsters Microsoft’s Game Pass portfolio with plans to launch Activision Blizzard games into Game Pass, which has reached a new milestone of over 25 million subscribers.

(With inputs from IANS)