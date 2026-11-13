Microsoft begins phased recovery of Microsoft 365 services, cautions users of lingering issues

Microsoft says its 365 services are slowly bouncing back after a global outage knocked Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and other apps offline. Still, users should brace for lingering email delays while the company works through a backlog of pending messages, having extended the email timeout window to 48 hours.

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Microsoft ranks first as per the Forbes list with 2,21,000 employees in total.

Microsoft stated on Friday evening that it is gradually restoring services disrupted by the ongoing Microsoft 365 outage, warning that users may continue to face intermittent issues while the company clears pending email queues and service backlogs.

According to the latest update, phased recovery efforts are underway across the impacted infrastructure. Although some workloads have stabilized, Microsoft noted that availability remains inconsistent and systems have yet to reach normal operating capacity.

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The company has also extended its email timeout window to 48 hours to prevent delayed messages from being dropped while it works through the accumulated backlog. Consequently, users may experience longer-than-usual wait times for pending emails to arrive, even as other services begin to recover.

Services recover across 74 countries following global outage

Microsoft services began coming back online after a global outage left millions of users without access for nearly 18 hours, disrupting businesses, schools, government agencies, and airline operations across at least 74 countries, including the United States. Major services impacted during the event included Outlook email, Microsoft Teams, and Copilot. The disruption also affected airline operations worldwide, prompting major Indian carriers to issue passenger advisories.

According to Microsoft 365 Status (the official Microsoft account for updates on certain Microsoft 365 service incidents), the outage was not caused by a cyberattack. Instead, overwhelmed servers responsible for establishing secure connections failed, preventing them from processing user requests.

In an update posted on X, Microsoft 365 Status detailed the ongoing restoration efforts across various continents. “We’re seeing continued recovery progress across affected regions, with broader improvements in North America, sustained improvements across much of Europe, and encouraging recovery signals in Asia Pacific,” Microsoft 365 Status said.

We’re receiving reports the service has recovered for some users. We’ll continue to monitor as we use the diagnostic telemetry to isolate the source of impact. For more information, please see TM1475580 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 21, 2026

Despite the recovery, the company noted that full stability has not yet returned for everyone. “Some users may still experience intermittent access issues or delayed email delivery as mitigation continues across remaining affected infrastructure,” the update added.

Also Read | Microsoft outage disrupts airline services in India, 3 flights cancelled, many delayed at Delhi airport; IndiGo, Air India issue advisories

“Our focus remains on stabilising recovered infrastructure, completing mitigation in remaining impacted areas, and reducing delayed email queues and backlogs while we validate service consistency across connection methods,” Microsoft 365 Status said.

The outage disrupted Outlook, Teams, and other Microsoft 365 services for over five hours on Thursday, affecting thousands of users alongside AI service connectors used by OpenAI and Anthropic, Reuters reported.