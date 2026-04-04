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Microsoft bets big on Japan: $10 billion investment for AI announced; details inside

Microsoft bets big on Japan: $10 billion investment for AI announced; details inside

Microsoft announces massive $10 billion investment in Japan. Scroll down to read details.

Microsoft bets big on Japan: $10 billion investment for AI announced; details inside

Microsoft investment: Microsoft has announced a massive investment of $10 billion in Japan for building data centres based on artificial intelligence and related infrastructure. The investment will be made in the upcoming 4 years. Alongside this, it’s expected to strengthen and solidify the position of Japan in the fast-growing AI sector. The announcement was made after Microsoft President Brad Smith had a meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The tech giant also announced investment plans in Thailand over the next two years on Tuesday.

Why is Microsoft investing in Japan?

The tech giant mentioned that the decision is driven by the growing demand for artificial intelligence services and cloud-based services in Japan. When many businesses are increasing their adoption of AI tools like chatbots and automation systems, the requirement for a strong digital infrastructure is increasing rapidly. As one of the largest economies globally, Japan is now looking forward to stay ahead in the race for artificial intelligence.

Partnership with Japanese companies

Microsoft will be working with major companies in Japan, like SoftBank Group and Sakura Internet, under this investment plan. The objective is the expansion of the technological infrastructure and improvement of cloud services throughout the country.

Focus on cybersecurity and jobs

The grand investment is not only aimed at building AI data centres. The company also plans to increase the systems of cybersecurity in collaboration with the Japanese government. Alongside this, the company looks forward to training almost 1 million engineers in Japan, which will be done by taking help from other tech companies like NTT and NEC.

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Challenges in Japan

When Microsoft plans to invest $10 billion in the country, it’s not so easy to set up such data centres in Japan. It’s because the country has challenges of its own, like limited space and high costs of electricity. These factors may affect the challenges of expansion.

Recently, Microsoft announced a major $1 billion investment in Thailand for some similar projects over the next two years.

The company had also announced a massive investment of $17.5 billion in India over the next five years. The investment was planned for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data centres, and digital services. Alongside this, it planned to create better job opportunities and technological infrastructure in India.

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