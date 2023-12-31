Microsoft Copilot: Your AI-powered Chat Assistant Now Available on iOS

Home

Microsoft launched its Copilot AI recently on Android, and now releases same for iOS users. The app features powerful ChatGPT 4 and DALL-E features for free.

Microsoft Copilot for iOS brings AI assistance to mobile devices, offering features like text generation and image creation.

New Delhi: American technology giant Microsoft is revolutionising the way we work and interact with AI technology with the release of Microsoft Copilot, their latest AI-powered chat assistant. This innovative app, now available on iOS, aims to enhance productivity and creativity by harnessing the power of advanced AI models. Let’s explore the key features and functionalities of Microsoft Copilot on iOS.

Boosting Productivity with AI

Microsoft Copilot on iOS is a versatile AI assistant that can significantly improve your productivity across various tasks. Whether you’re drafting emails, composing stories or scripts, summarising complex texts, or translating and optimising multilingual content, Copilot has got you covered. With its fast and precise responses, you can accomplish work, school, or personal tasks more efficiently than ever before.

Unleash Your Design Potential with Image Creator

One of the standout features of Microsoft Copilot on iOS is Image Creator. This powerful tool can transform your design process by generating high-quality visuals from simple text prompts. From exploring new styles and ideas to curating social media content, developing brand motifs, and even creating custom backgrounds, Image Creator opens up a world of possibilities for designers. You can even create stunning illustrations for books or visualise film and video storyboards, all with the help of Copilot’s AI capabilities.

The Power of GPT-4 and DALL·E 3

What sets Microsoft Copilot on iOS apart is its utilization of cutting-edge AI technologies. Powered by GPT-4, the latest generative pretrained transformer from OpenAI, Copilot can generate human-like responses, making your interactions with the app feel natural and seamless. Additionally, it integrates with DALL·E 3, an AI model that can transform simple text descriptions into breathtaking visuals. By combining the power of GPT-4 and DALL·E 3, Copilot takes your design workflow and creativity to new heights.

A Comparison with ChatGPT

Feature ChatGPT Microsoft Copilot Platforms Web, iOS Web, iOS, Visual Studio Code Responses per Thread Unlimited Around 30 Account Required for Image Generation No Yes Response Length Shorter, more human-like Longer, more comprehensive Reliance on Web Searches Less More Code Generation No Yes Primary Focus Conversational AI Code completion and assistance Strengths Creative text formats, human-like responses, accessibility Code snippets, integration with coding environments, technical accuracy Limitations Less comprehensive for technical tasks, no code assistance Limited responses per thread, account required for image generation

Apart from this, here are few other features where Copilot stands out from ChatGPT and few similarities –

Pricing: ChatGPT currently has no paid subscription model, while Copilot offers both free and paid plans.

Privacy: Both tools process user data to generate responses, raising potential privacy concerns.

Bias: AI models can reflect biases present in their training data, so it’s essential to consider potential biases in responses.

Privacy and Compatibility

When it comes to privacy, Microsoft Copilot on iOS follows the developer’s privacy policy. The app may collect and track data such as location, contact information, user content, search history, and usage data. It’s available for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac devices running iOS 15.0 or later, iPadOS 15.0 or later, and macOS 12.0 or later with an Apple M1 chip or later. The AI is also available to download for free in Google Play Store

Microsoft Copilot for iOS brings AI assistance to mobile devices, offering features like text generation, image creation, and Q&A support for PowerPoint presentations. While its effectiveness may vary depending on individual needs and tasks, Copilot represents a step towards integrating AI tools into everyday workflows.

