Microsoft Edge Could Steal Your Data From Google Chrome: Here’s How You Can Protect It

Microsoft Edge is infamous to persistently push Windows users to switch over to it as their default browser. But has the new update given it free powers to steal data from Chrome? Read more here.

Microsoft Edge uses the same Chromium render as Google Chrome.

New Delhi: Microsoft had launched its revamped browser, Edge, replacing the traditional old Internet Explorer in 2020. Since then, Microsoft has been pushing users to switch over to Edge as the default browser on Windows devices, often resorting to dirty tricks such as hiding the option to change the default browser on Windows or even actively syncing other browser data without notice. Here are the details on the same and steps to safeguard against it.

Microsoft Edge To Automatically Import Chrome Tabs?

The Verge reports that after installing the most recent Windows update, Microsoft Edge started up automatically after rebooting and imported all Chrome tabs, despite the user having set Google Chrome as the machine’s default browser. Although Edge has a data sync feature that lets it import bookmarks, history, favourites, and other content from other browsers, it is turned off by default. Zach Edwards writes on X (formerly Twitter) that the most recent Windows update includes a new prompt during setup that allows Microsoft Edge to “regularly bring in data from other browsers available on your Windows device.”

this post bothered me for days so I reinstalled Windows ++ confirmed that there’s an obscure setting to sync Chrome data into Edge (+ it’s shared to MSFT if you’re signed-in & sync your browsing data) — to turn it off, open Edge then: edge://settings/profiles/importBrowsingData pic.twitter.com/SiBmDsD8oT — Zach Edwards 🔗infosec.exchange/@thezedwards (@thezedwards) January 26, 2024

How to Disable Auto-Sync in Microsoft Edge?

To disable this feature, follow these steps on Microsoft Edge:

Open Edge on a Windows computer

Type “edge://settings/profiles/importBrowsingData” into the address bar and press Enter.

The feature is available to be toggled on the screen to disable it.

In addition to tabs that are currently open in other browsers, the auto-sync imported data contains your browsing history, autofill data, extensions, settings, cookies, and other browser data.

Seamless Similarities in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge

Since 2020, Microsoft Edge has switched to using the Chromium rendering engine, which is the same one that powers Google Chrome (and that of Opera browsers too!). Therefore, they have comparable performances and compatibility between extensions and syncing data between each other. Here are a few other similarities between the two popular browsers:

Rendering: They operate on the Chromium engine, ensuring remarkable website compatibility. This means the same layouts, text formatting, and overall visual experience across both browsers. This consistency eliminates compatibility concerns for most websites.

Performance: Both Edge and Chrome are optimised for speed and efficiency. Benchmarks often show negligible differences, with each excelling in specific areas. Ultimately, your browsing experience may be influenced by factors like internet connection, hardware, and specific website optimizations.

Extensions: A crucial aspect of modern browsing, both browsers offer extensive extension libraries. Many popular Chrome extensions are compatible with Edge, thanks to shared APIs and developer tools. This opens up a vast ecosystem of productivity tools, customisation options, and niche functionalities.

While it is still unclear if the auto-sync feature is a bug or just another way Microsoft is pushing people to migrate to the Edge, the imported data is supposedly saved and processed locally by Microsoft. However, if the user signs in to the browser and enables Edge’s sync feature, then all the data will be sent to Microsoft servers.

