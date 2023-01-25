Microsoft Faces Major Outage; Teams, Outlook, Store, Azure Stop Responding

Home

Microsoft outage: Microsoft services including MS Teams, Outlook, Azure, and Microsoft 365 was down for thousands of users in India and across the world on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The website showed there were more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India.

Users across the world are unable to access most of Microsoft’s services and there is no information on what caused this issue. During the outage, most users were unable to exchange messages, join calls or use any features of the Team application.

Microsoft has also acknowledged the issue. A tweet by Microsoft 365 Status read, “We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services.”

We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

Like Facebook, Amazon, and Google, Microsoft hosts all its services on its own Azure cloud. There seems to be an issue on the Microsoft Azure cloud, which has made several Microsoft services go offline. The page would also sometimes fail to load while trying to refresh automatically. Besides these services, GitHub social coding is also down for several users across the world.

However, attempting to log into Outlook.com resulted in a server timeout error.

Downdetector.com showed that there were around 3,945 incidents of people reporting issues with email platform Outlook in the UK as of 7.43am today – and 1,461 with Teams.

Users in areas including Manchester, London, Birmingham, Norwich, Oxford, Brighton and Cardiff were reporting problems.

It also reported more than 3,900 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India and over 900 in Japan.

Outage reports also spiked in Australia and the United Arab Emirates.