Software giant Microsoft has come together with London-based tech company Kano to introduce an 11.6-inch touch-enabled tablet designed for kids to assemble with the help of a storybook.

The Kano PC is available for pre-order at $300 and 300 euros on Kano’s website and the Microsoft Store in the US and UK on October 21.

The computer appears to have a keyboard cover similar to those in the Microsoft Surface series and is preloaded with Windows 10 in S mode as well as programmes such as Minecraft: Education Edition, CNET reported on Thursday.

The S mode in Windows 10 is streamlined for security and performance while providing a familiar Windows experience.

The kid-friendly PC includes 4GB RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, expandable through a microSD card, two USB ports, an HDMI port and a headphone jack.

The PC also comes with an app called “How Computers Work” to give them a primer in the making of the machine.

Kano has a number of kid-friendly computer and coding kits already, which have previously included a Harry Potter-themed coding kit with a wand and a computer running a Kano operating system (OS).