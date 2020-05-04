New Delhi: Microsoft on Monday announced that Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 will be available in India via commercial authorized resellers, authorized retail as well as online partners at a starting price of Rs 98,999, Rs 72,999 and Rs 98,999, respectively. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: Ban on Supply of Non-Essentials by E-Commerce Firms to Stay, Rules MHA

The new products will be available via commercial authorised resellers, authorised retail and online partners such as Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Amazon and Flipkart.

"The new Surface line-up is created for the modern worker. Each of the devices offers unparalleled versatility, greater performance and multi-tasking capabilities that empower you to work from anywhere, anytime," Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the all-new Surface Pro X is Microsoft’s latest 2-in-1 laptop.

Measuring a mere 7.3mm and weighing at 774g, Surface Pro X features a 13-inch edge-to-edge PixelSense display.

The device also features a custom processor developed in partnership with Qualcomm and is coupled with full solid-state drive (SSD) size and speed, and dual 4K video output via USB-C.

A user can pair the device with new Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard, Surface Slim Pen and Surface Arc Mouse, to transform Surface Pro X into a full laptop and portable studio.

Surface Slim Pen can be stored and recharged in the luxurious Alcantara-covered keyboard.

Surface Pro X aims to offer all-day battery life of up to 13 hours, fast-charging to about 80 per cent within just an hour and LTE connectivity.

Surface Pro 7 features 12.3-inch display and comes with the latest quad-core, 10th Generation Intel Core processor, making it 2.3 times faster than previous generations.

Surface Pro 7 will be available in 2 colours – Black and Platinum.

It comes with fast charging and aims to offer all-day battery life.

Surface Pro 7 offers more options for connecting to displays, docking stations or charging accessories with an updated port selection of USB-A, USB-C and Surface Connect.

The all-new Surface Laptop 3 will be available in two sizes, 13.5 and 15-inch, the Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch features the latest 10th Generation Intel Core Processor for improved speed and performance, while the Surface Laptop 3 15-inch brings a larger display to the Surface Laptop family, all-metal design and strong graphics performance powered by a custom AMD processor.

The 13.5-inch weighs 1,288g and 1,265g for its matte black and platinum colour variants respectively, while the 15-inch weighs only 1,542g.

Surface Laptop 3 is now available in two durable keyboard styles – rich, warm alcantara material or a cool, new metal.

According to the company, with Fast Charging, it can be charged up to 80 per cent in about one hour.

Surface Laptop 3 features Instant On, USB-C and USB-A ports and dual far-field Studio Mics for Microsoft Teams calls and dictation in Office.