New Delhi: Microsoft has released an emergency fix for a bug that prevented people from accessing work email on the first day of New Year 2022. For the unversed, millions of people did not receive emails as the bug prevented on-premise Microsoft Exchange servers from sending emails. According to Microsoft, the problem was related to a date check failure with the change of New Year.

Exchange admins found that their servers were no longer delivering email rather getting stuck in transport queues of on-premises Exchange Server 2016 and Exchange Server 2019 as the year 2022 kicked in. Later it was found that the Windows event log showed one of the following errors:

Microsoft has now addressed the issue and said, “It is not a failure of the AV engine itself. This is not an issue with malware scanning or the malware engine, and it is not a security-related issue.”

“The version checking performed against the signature file is causing the malware engine to crash, resulting in messages being stuck in transport queues,” the company explained.

“We have now created a solution to address the problem of messages stuck in transport queues on Exchange Server 2016 and Exchange Server 2019 because of a latent date issue in a signature file used by the malware scanning engine within Exchange Server,” said the company.