New Delhi: Microsoft has begun rolling out Windows 11 in India. The latest software is being made available through a free upgrade on eligible Windows 10 PCs, and on new PCs pre-installed with Windows 11. The software company has announced that the “new pre-installed Windows 11 devices have begun rolling out from partners including Asus, HP, and Lenovo with more coming soon from partners like Acer and Dell.”

“With Windows 11, we reimagined the entire user experience to bring you closer to what you love, empower you to produce, and inspire you to create. Windows 11 will provide users a sense of calm and openness while keeping everything that they do secure. We are pleased to bring the new Windows 11 to India,” said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

Windows 11: How to upgrade

Windows 11 features a new modern user interface (UI), a redesigned start menu with a snap assist multitasking feature, an overhauled Microsoft Store, Widgets, Microsoft Teams integration, and lots more. According to The Verge review, Windows 11 feels a lot faster and more responsive and modern hardware; the company seemingly wants to push Windows users to buy a new PC, whether they need one or not.

If you have recently purchased a Windows 10 machine, chances are that you may have the option to upgrade to Windows 11 right away. Here’s how to do so:

1 . Check if your personal computer is officially supported for the Windows 11 update. You can do so through the official Microsoft PC health check app.

2 . Make sure you have backed up all important data, documents, and apps, if any.

3 . On your computer, browse to Settings → Update & Security → Windows Update

4 . Click on the ‘Check for updates’ button and wait for the system to check for a potential Windows 11 update.

5 . If the Windows 11 update is available, you will see the option to download and install it for free.

Windows 11: features

According to the company, Windows 11 features powerful new experiences whether users are working on a school project, collaborating on a presentation for work, building a new app or creating your next big idea.

Windows 11 comes with redesigns the Taskbar icons and Start menu. It also adds rounded corners for all program windows and built-in Teams chat.